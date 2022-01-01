About this product
Do Si Dos x Mendo Breath
Jelly Breath packs a sweet and fruity taste with hints of fresh berries and flowers. The aroma is of earthy flowery incense with a berry overtone that turns slightly spicy as the nugs are burned. Jelly Breath has a super relaxing high that's perfect for easing tension and killing aches and pains. You'll feel a lifted onset that fills the back of your neck and head with a light tingle that warms the mind and boosts the mood. Jelly Breath is perfect for the experienced patient suffering from chronic pain, depression, muscle spasms or cramps and chronic fatigue.
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
