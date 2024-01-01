Jiffy Sherbert, an award-winning hybrid strain, boasts dense nugs with a captivating mix of green, purple, and orange hues. Grown by Avitas, this strain emanates a pleasant citrus aroma with a surprising peppery and gassy taste. It won the third position for indoor grown flower at the 2022 Oregon Grower's Cup. Overall, Jiffy Sherbert is a flavorful and uplifting hybrid that can provide a balanced high for those looking for a creative boost.
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.