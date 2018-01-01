Space Queen X Orange Skunk



With a flavor that is said to be like a fresh cut mango with just a slight touch of earth and even more addictive euphoric effects, Jilly Bean is one addictive bud that you'll positively love. The aroma is just as tasty as the smell, with a kushy skunky overtone that's accented by sweet tropical fruits and earth. The Jilly Bean high starts almost immediate after smoking with a euphoric lift that leaves you feeling artistically inspired and ready to tackle anything that comes your way with a happy sense of energy. As your blissful feeling builds and builds, you'll start to feel a sense of calm that washes over you in warming waves, making you feel relaxed without weighing you down physically or mentally. Jilly Bean is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as depression, fatigue, nausea, chronic stress, and pain.