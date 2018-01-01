About this product
Space Queen X Orange Skunk
With a flavor that is said to be like a fresh cut mango with just a slight touch of earth and even more addictive euphoric effects, Jilly Bean is one addictive bud that you'll positively love. The aroma is just as tasty as the smell, with a kushy skunky overtone that's accented by sweet tropical fruits and earth. The Jilly Bean high starts almost immediate after smoking with a euphoric lift that leaves you feeling artistically inspired and ready to tackle anything that comes your way with a happy sense of energy. As your blissful feeling builds and builds, you'll start to feel a sense of calm that washes over you in warming waves, making you feel relaxed without weighing you down physically or mentally. Jilly Bean is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as depression, fatigue, nausea, chronic stress, and pain.
With a flavor that is said to be like a fresh cut mango with just a slight touch of earth and even more addictive euphoric effects, Jilly Bean is one addictive bud that you'll positively love. The aroma is just as tasty as the smell, with a kushy skunky overtone that's accented by sweet tropical fruits and earth. The Jilly Bean high starts almost immediate after smoking with a euphoric lift that leaves you feeling artistically inspired and ready to tackle anything that comes your way with a happy sense of energy. As your blissful feeling builds and builds, you'll start to feel a sense of calm that washes over you in warming waves, making you feel relaxed without weighing you down physically or mentally. Jilly Bean is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as depression, fatigue, nausea, chronic stress, and pain.
About this strain
Jillybean, also called "Jilly Bean," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen. This strain promotes creativity and produces euphoric, uplifting effects. The flavor of Jillybean tastes like tangy oranges and mango. Jillybean is the ideal strain for social butterflies and anyone looking to add extra happiness to their day.
Jillybean effects
Reported by real people like you
751 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.