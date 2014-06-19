About this product
Juicy Fruit, also known as "Juicy Fruit OG" or "Fruity Juice," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Consumers should be cautious with this strain, as the effects are long-lasting and double sided: Juicy Fruit has been reported to cause headaches and paranoia, but It's also known to spark creativity. The aroma is tangy and sweet with notes of fruit punch, lemon, plums and tropical pina colada. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks, with THC levels measuring 15-20%.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.