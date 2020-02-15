About this product
White Fire #43 X Wedding Cake
Jungle Cake is one hybrid that should not be underestimated. The high comes on with a slow build, lifting your mental state into pure euphoria and ease. You'll be blissfully happy and completely unfocused in this state with the tendency to fall into fits of giggles at times. As your mind expands to new heights, your body will begin to settle into a state of pure relaxation and ease that won't cause too much sedation or couch-lock. A pang of hunger comes next, leaving you reaching for anything in sight to snack on. Jungle Cake is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as appetite loss or nausea, chronic stress and mood swings or depression. Jungle Cake buds have a sweet and sugary fruity berry flavor with hints of marshmallow and nuttiness, too. The aroma is very earthy and nutty with a sweet fruity overtone that's both sugary and spicy.
About this strain
Jungle Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
43% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
State License(s)
412064