White Fire #43 X Wedding Cake



Jungle Cake is one hybrid that should not be underestimated. The high comes on with a slow build, lifting your mental state into pure euphoria and ease. You'll be blissfully happy and completely unfocused in this state with the tendency to fall into fits of giggles at times. As your mind expands to new heights, your body will begin to settle into a state of pure relaxation and ease that won't cause too much sedation or couch-lock. A pang of hunger comes next, leaving you reaching for anything in sight to snack on. Jungle Cake is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as appetite loss or nausea, chronic stress and mood swings or depression. Jungle Cake buds have a sweet and sugary fruity berry flavor with hints of marshmallow and nuttiness, too. The aroma is very earthy and nutty with a sweet fruity overtone that's both sugary and spicy.