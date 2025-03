Alien Rock Candy x Koffee



Kalapuya is a hybrid strain that is a cross between Alien Rock Candy and Koffee. It has a sweet aroma that is reminiscent of coffee and candy, with a hint of earthy undertones. The effects of Kalapuya are mainly focusing and uplifting, making it an excellent choice for daytime use. The high is smooth and euphoric, which is perfect for those who need to stay productive and alert during the day. Overall, Kalapuya is an excellent hybrid strain that delivers a balanced and enjoyable experience.

