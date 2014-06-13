About this product

Kali Mist has very typical sativa effects. The high is concentrated in the head, with a buzzy feeling that leaves you bursting with energy. Users say that they not only feel energized, but also uplifted. These qualities are what make Kali Mist a fantastic medical strain for mental disorders. Many users of Kali Mist also report a creative drive after smoking this strain. As a result, it may be perfect if you’re looking to get artsy and/or complete some creative tasks. Reportedly, it is also an excellent strain for writers. Some Cali folks even use it before yoga and meditation, as it allows the mind to really open up and explore its own inner workings.