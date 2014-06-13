About this product
Kali Mist has very typical sativa effects. The high is concentrated in the head, with a buzzy feeling that leaves you bursting with energy. Users say that they not only feel energized, but also uplifted. These qualities are what make Kali Mist a fantastic medical strain for mental disorders. Many users of Kali Mist also report a creative drive after smoking this strain. As a result, it may be perfect if you’re looking to get artsy and/or complete some creative tasks. Reportedly, it is also an excellent strain for writers. Some Cali folks even use it before yoga and meditation, as it allows the mind to really open up and explore its own inner workings.
About this strain
Kali Mist
Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.
Kali Mist effects
Reported by real people like you
237 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
68% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
