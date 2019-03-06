About this product
About this strain
Kimbo Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blackberry Kush with Starfighter. Kimbo Kush produces effects that are relaxing in small doses, sedating in larger doses. Because of its potency, Kimbo Kush is best enjoyed at the end of the day or before you head to bed. This strain is named after the late Kimbo Slice. Medial marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.