Kimbo Kush was named after Kimbo Slice, who was a mixed martial arts fighter and boxer. The high of this Indica-dominated strain can also knock out. It has a distinct berry flavor and smell with pungent notes of wood and earth.
Kimbo Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blackberry Kush with Starfighter. Kimbo Kush produces effects that are relaxing in small doses, sedating in larger doses. Because of its potency, Kimbo Kush is best enjoyed at the end of the day or before you head to bed. This strain is named after the late Kimbo Slice. Medial marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
