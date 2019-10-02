About this product

The strain produces a strong aroma which allows the smokers to achieve a complete body relaxation and relieve stress. Many smokers have reported relief from depression. The strain will allow your body to transcend into a state of serenity, thereby draining your mind of all worries. It has been reported that it leaves a powerful effect on the smoker that stays for a long time. Many smokers have reported to have a peaceful sleep after smoking Kosher Kush.