Laughing Gas Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Avitas
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Laughing Buddha X Gas strains

With this bud, the name says it all - you'd better get ready for the giggles after you inhale her intoxicating gas. You'll be hit with uncontrollable laughter mere minutes after your last toke, leaving you gasping for air at the slightest mention of something funny. You'll be incredibly outgoing in this state, feeling conversation come easily and creative thoughts wrapping their way through your mind. Even with your uncontrollable giggling, you'll still feel physically relaxed, keeping you anchored to the world below as your mind soars. This bud has a spicy herbal lemon flavor with hints of savory earth on each satisfying exhale. The aroma is very earthy and pungent with a spicy herbal overtone accented by sour lemons and pine. Laughing Gas has long narrow neon green nugs with orange hairs and a spattering of golden amber crystal trichomes.

Laughing Gas by TKO Reserve is a fuel-forward cross of Sour Diesel and Cherry Pie. This pungent pair creates a strain that emits a powerful fuel aroma intermixed with notes of  grass, pine, and a distant sweetness. The dense, knobby buds offer consumers stimulating, happy, and creative effects that can help diminish depression and initiate activity.   

Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

