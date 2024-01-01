Laughing Buddha X Gas strains



With this bud, the name says it all - you'd better get ready for the giggles after you inhale her intoxicating gas. You'll be hit with uncontrollable laughter mere minutes after your last toke, leaving you gasping for air at the slightest mention of something funny. You'll be incredibly outgoing in this state, feeling conversation come easily and creative thoughts wrapping their way through your mind. Even with your uncontrollable giggling, you'll still feel physically relaxed, keeping you anchored to the world below as your mind soars. This bud has a spicy herbal lemon flavor with hints of savory earth on each satisfying exhale. The aroma is very earthy and pungent with a spicy herbal overtone accented by sour lemons and pine. Laughing Gas has long narrow neon green nugs with orange hairs and a spattering of golden amber crystal trichomes.

Show more