Legend of Nigeria by Swamp Boys Seeds is a cross of SBS’s clone-only Legend OG and its own beloved Nigerian strain. This sativa-dominant hybrid sprouts medium-sized plants that need space to stretch and flower. Legend of Nigeria produces dense buds that gives off a potent blueberry and fuel aroma that is just as rich on the palate. This strain produces a larger-than-average yield with proper vegetative staging and training, and has an approximate 63-day flowering time.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.