Sunset Sherbet X Girl Scout Cookies X Unknown Strain



Lemon Cherry Gelato is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid strain that results from crossing Sunset Sherbet, Girl Scout Cookies, and another unidentified strain. With a 60:40 ratio of indica to sativa, this strain is perfect for a calm evening at home. It boasts a delightful taste and aroma that will leave you floating on clouds.

