Lemon Cherry Gelato Ultra Cartridge 1g

by Avitas
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Sunset Sherbet X Girl Scout Cookies X Unknown Strain

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid strain that results from crossing Sunset Sherbet, Girl Scout Cookies, and another unidentified strain. With a 60:40 ratio of indica to sativa, this strain is perfect for a calm evening at home. It boasts a delightful taste and aroma that will leave you floating on clouds.

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

