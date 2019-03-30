About this product
Lemon Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
