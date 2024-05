Silver Haze x Lemon Skunk



Lemon haze is recognized for having the smell of a freshly cut lemon. The taste is more or less the same but with citrus undertones. Moreover, Lemon Haze leaves a sweet aftertaste which lingers in the mouth for quite some time. You will feel extremely euphoric and happy which is why it is often recommended when you have had a rough day. However, the strain is also known for its uplifting effects. But it will leave you a bit mellow and relaxed, a few more hits and you may even start experiencing symptoms of couch-lock. As for Lemon Haze's medicinal properties, it is quite effective at treating depression, stress and chronic pains and aches.

Show more