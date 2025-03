Lemon Skunk x Kush



Lemon Kushies is a hybrid cannabis strain that is a cross between Lemon Skunk and Kush. Lemon Skunk is a sativa-dominant strain that produces energetic and uplifting effects, while Kush is an indica-dominant strain known for its relaxing and sedative properties. Lemon Kushies offers a well-balanced high that is both uplifting and relaxing, making it a popular choice for both recreational and medicinal purposes. Its aroma is characterized by a lemony and earthy scent, and its flavor is described as citrusy and sweet.

