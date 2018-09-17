(Lemon Meringue) Lemon Skunk X Cookies 'N Cream

(Godfather OG) Bubba Kush X L.A Confidential X GDP



(Lemon Meringue) Named for its delectable lemony flavor, Lemon Meringue brings on the creamy delicious tastes alongside a focused and long-lasting high that will have you feeling lifted for hours on end before fading away into a sleepy comedown. You'll feel a cerebral onset a few minutes after your final toke, filling you with a sense of focus and creative energy that soon fades into a super sedative comedown that almost always ends in sleep. Lemon Meringue is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, chronic stress, insomnia, chronic pain and headaches or migraines. Lemon Meringue has a delicious nutty fruity flavor with a light creamy lemon exhale. The aroma is earthy and spicy with a sweet lemony overtone that turns pungent and skunky.

(Godfather OG) The smell and taste are quite different from any other indica dominant strains you may have medicated with before. Godfather OG delivers piney and earthy flavors with pungent undertones and is incredibly potent at the same time. The high is unlike any other and is indescribable to say the least. It is powerful enough to knock you out for good if you are not careful. Godfather OG is largely recommended for patients suffering from severe medical conditions, including insomnia, anxiety, depression, chronic pains and aches along with other mood disorders.