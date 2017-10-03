About this product
Lemon Meringue Live Resin All In One 1g
AvitasResin
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:HeadacheDry eyesDry mouth
- Feelings:EnergeticUpliftedFocused
- Helps with:DepressionStressAnxiety
- Terpenes:TerpinoleneCaryophylleneMyrcene
Lemon Meringue effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Meringue potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Meringue, also known as "Lemon Meringue Pie," is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Exotic Genetix. Made from a sweet and zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream, this pungent strain emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness. At the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue effects offer uplifting and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item