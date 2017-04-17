Las Vegas Lemon Skunk X The OG #18



The Lemon OG strain is very effective and even though the effects of this particular strain do not last for very long, the speed of this strain and the effectiveness, you experience when you use it sure does make up for the lack of longevity. The effects of this strain make you feel sleepy and relaxed so that you can get rid of stress, and rid yourself of anything that is irritating you. The strain is good for people who want to sleep and are having trouble doing so. This strain is also particularly effective for increasing your appetite and getting rid of nauseous feelings that may come and go without occasion. This strain is good for making you feel euphoric and happy. It uplifts your mood and makes you feel creative and sleepy. This is good for you if you are under a lot of stress

Show more