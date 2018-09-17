About this product

Lemon Skunk X Cookies 'N Cream



Named for its delectable lemony flavor, Lemon Meringue brings on the creamy delicious tastes alongside a focused and long-lasting high that will have you feeling lifted for hours on end before fading away into a sleepy comedown. You'll feel a cerebral onset a few minutes after your final toke, filling you with a sense of focus and creative energy that soon fades into a super sedative comedown that almost always ends in sleep. Lemon Meringue is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, chronic stress, insomnia, chronic pain and headaches or migraines. Lemon Meringue has a delicious nutty fruity flavor with a light creamy lemon exhale. The aroma is earthy and spicy with a sweet lemony overtone that turns pungent and skunky.