Named for its delectable lemony flavor, Lemon Meringue brings on the creamy delicious tastes alongside a focused and long-lasting high that will have you feeling lifted for hours on end before fading away into a sleepy comedown. You'll feel a cerebral onset a few minutes after your final toke, filling you with a sense of focus and creative energy that soon fades into a super sedative comedown that almost always ends in sleep. Lemon Meringue is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, chronic stress, insomnia, chronic pain and headaches or migraines. Lemon Meringue has a delicious nutty fruity flavor with a light creamy lemon exhale. The aroma is earthy and spicy with a sweet lemony overtone that turns pungent and skunky.
Lemon Meringue, also known as "Lemon Meringue Pie," is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Exotic Genetix. Made from a sweet and zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream, this pungent strain emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness. At the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue effects offer uplifting and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.