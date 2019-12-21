About this product

Lemongrass, also known as “Lemon Grass,” is an indica dominant hybrid strain. Beloved for its high-flying effects and super delicious flavor, Lemongrass is perfect for any indica lover who’s after a high level of potency. This bud has a sour and citrusy lemon flavor with hints of spicy vanilla and rich herbs. The aroma is very similar, with hints of spicy herbs and pungent diesel that intensify the more that you toke. The Lemongrass is just as unique as the flavor, with a surprisingly energizing overtone that has you feeling lifted and motivated in no time at all. You’ll feel a sense of creative motivation and euphoria that’s accompanied by an increase in focus that has you tackling any mental task at hand with ease. Lemongrass is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, chronic stress, ADD or ADHD and chronic pain.