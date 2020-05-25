Silver Lemon Haze X Forbidden Fruit X NY Cherry Pie X Citral Glue



Lilac Diesel combines numerous strains creating a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Named for its gorgeous appearance and deliciously pungent flavor, Lilac Diesel is one bud that's perfect for any hybrid lover. The flavor is on the lighter side of things, with a sweet fruity berry taste that's accented by sour citrus and pine. The Lilac Diesel high is just as delicious as the flavor, with creative and energizing effects that will have you feeling lifted and relaxed in no time at all.