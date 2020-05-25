About this product
Silver Lemon Haze X Forbidden Fruit X NY Cherry Pie X Citral Glue
Lilac Diesel combines numerous strains creating a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Named for its gorgeous appearance and deliciously pungent flavor, Lilac Diesel is one bud that's perfect for any hybrid lover. The flavor is on the lighter side of things, with a sweet fruity berry taste that's accented by sour citrus and pine. The Lilac Diesel high is just as delicious as the flavor, with creative and energizing effects that will have you feeling lifted and relaxed in no time at all.
About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure.
Lilac Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
82 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
