Avitas
Lime Skunk Ultra Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Lime Skunk has a notable flavor of lemon lime, almost like Sprite, although with a pungent skunky twist that's slightly spicy upon exhale. The aroma is just as intriguing, with a spicy skunky pungency nthat has a surprisingly sharp kick of lemon to it as the nugs are burned. The Lime Skunk high is just as unexpected as the flavor, with full-bodied effects that tend to lean a little more towards the sativa side even though it is evenly balanced. It starts with an energized euphoric boost that leave you feeling insanely happy with a deep felt sense of focus that leaves you with clear intentions and a feeling of motivation. As your happiness builds, your body will become slightly relaxed, although only enough to numb pain rather than affect your energy level.
