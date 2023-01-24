About this product
(Lemon Meringue x Dragon OG) x (Lemon Skunk X Cookies 'N Cream)
If you're a fan of lemon cookies, this strain is for you. Limonada X Lemon Meringue captures this flavor perfectly, pairing rich sweet citrus with slightly spicy nutty cookie for an insanely delicious taste. The aroma is of earthy pungent citrus with a nutty overtone that's slightly herbal and sour. The high provides energizing effects that are best suited for an active afternoon. You'll feel an influx of euphoria almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with a lifted sense of happiness.
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
State License(s)
412064