The Lodi Dodi high hits almost immediately after your first exhale with a quick rush of uplifted cerebral energy that leaves you happy beyond all reason with a pretty hefty head buzz that numbs your mind pleasantly. As your energy builds, you’ll become more and more creative, making anything you can think of with ease and happiness. This strain has a super fresh and fruity flavor of tropical fruit with a sweet honey aftertaste that’s slightly sour. The aroma is very pungent with earthy tropical hints topped with sweet herbs and a tinge of sour fruit.