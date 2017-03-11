About this product
The Lodi Dodi high hits almost immediately after your first exhale with a quick rush of uplifted cerebral energy that leaves you happy beyond all reason with a pretty hefty head buzz that numbs your mind pleasantly. As your energy builds, you’ll become more and more creative, making anything you can think of with ease and happiness. This strain has a super fresh and fruity flavor of tropical fruit with a sweet honey aftertaste that’s slightly sour. The aroma is very pungent with earthy tropical hints topped with sweet herbs and a tinge of sour fruit.
About this strain
Lodi Dodi is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made popular in Washington State. Exclusively bred by The Clone Zone, the genetic heritage of Lodi Dodi is undefined and closely guarded. Lodi Dodi carries a sweet, unique flavor of tropical fruit and fresh wildflowers. The pungent aroma leads the way towards a cerebral buzz, known to spark creativity and a boost of energy that will turn any task into a more enjoyable adventure.
Lodi Dodi effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
10% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.