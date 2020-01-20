About this product
Named for its insanely delicious flavor, London Poundcake packs a sweet berry and grape flavor accented by nutty lemon and citrus. The aroma is earthy and woody, with hints of nutty lemon and fruity berries throughout. The London Poundcake high is just as delightful as the flavor, with calming and centered effects that are both relaxing and lifting in nature. You'll feel a light lift at the onset of the high that fills you with a calming sense of centered focus, gently easing away negative or racing thoughts immediately. As your mind settles, a relaxing body high will sneak up on you, lulling you into a slightly couch-locked state that doesn't cause too much sedation or sleepiness at all.
London Pound Cake, also known as "Pound Cake," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbert with an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. In terms of effects, you can expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch. Medical marijuana patients choose London Pound Cake to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and depression. London Pound Cake was originally bred by Cookies.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.