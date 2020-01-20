Sunset Sherbet X unknown indica



Named for its insanely delicious flavor, London Poundcake packs a sweet berry and grape flavor accented by nutty lemon and citrus. The aroma is earthy and woody, with hints of nutty lemon and fruity berries throughout. The London Poundcake high is just as delightful as the flavor, with calming and centered effects that are both relaxing and lifting in nature. You'll feel a light lift at the onset of the high that fills you with a calming sense of centered focus, gently easing away negative or racing thoughts immediately. As your mind settles, a relaxing body high will sneak up on you, lulling you into a slightly couch-locked state that doesn't cause too much sedation or sleepiness at all.