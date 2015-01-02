About this product
The pungent and dank smell gives the strain a bag appeal and gives the user an idea of how incredible the high will be. Lost Coast comes in a citrus, sour and kush flavor which tantalizes the smokers taste buds with every exhale as well as sends them into a euphoric state. The cerebral effects improve the mood and instill creativity and sociable attitude, which translates in a good conversation. The Lost Coast strain calms the nerves and soothes the brain. It relieves people of anxiety, pain, insomnia and depression. Patients of Crohn's disease, PTSD and cancer have reported a lower pain scale, nausea subsiding and inflammation cooling down after smoking this weed.
About this strain
Lost Coast OG is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid that marries Chemdawg 4 genetics with those of two age-old heirloom strains, Pakistani Kush and Lemon Thai. Flavors of sour citrus and earthy musk burst through on the exhale in show of its signature OG terpene profile. This California native induces a soaring cerebral buzzing sensation that brings new vitality to mood, creativity, and conversation. The potently euphoric effects can sometimes skid into anxiety with large doses, so novices should approach this OG with some degree of caution.
Lost Coast effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.