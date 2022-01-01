About this product
The White X Appalachia
Named for the iconic cereal, Lucky Charmz packs a super delicious flavor and full-bodied effects that will have you feeling energized in no time at all. Much like its namesake, Lucky Charmz has a super sweet and sugary fruity berry flavor with a lightly sour citrusy exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a fruity cherry berry overtone accented by hints of sour citrus and earthy fruits. The Lucky Charmz high is just as delicious, with lifted and energizing effects that stimulate the mind while relaxing the body. You'll feel creative with a sense of giddiness that spreads from head to heart, boosting your spirits and filling you with a sense of energizing motivation and happiness.
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
