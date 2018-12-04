About this product
Mandarin Cookies packs a sharp tangy citrus flavor with hints of rich nutty herbs upon exhale, almost like an almond cookie! The aroma is very earthy and kushy with a sour tangerine overtone that turns slightly pungent as the nugs are burned. The Mandarin Cookies high is just as eye-opening as the flavor, with a lifted high that hits both mind and body with an almost frenzied sense of energy and motivation. You'll feel a rush of euphoria first that fills your mind with a sense of tingly creativity and energy. Soon, this effect will push out any negative or racing thoughts, leaving you slightly unfocused without affecting your energy in the slightest. This is accompanied by a light relaxing body high that keeps your limbs in a state of calm without causing sedation. Mandarin Cookies is perfect for treating those suffering from chronic pain, depression, headaches or migraines, ADD or ADHD, and chronic fatigue.
Mandarin Cookies, also known as "Mandarin Mints," is a hybrid marijuana strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.