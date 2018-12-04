Girl Scout Cookies x Mandarin Sunset



Mandarin Cookies packs a sharp tangy citrus flavor with hints of rich nutty herbs upon exhale, almost like an almond cookie! The aroma is very earthy and kushy with a sour tangerine overtone that turns slightly pungent as the nugs are burned. The Mandarin Cookies high is just as eye-opening as the flavor, with a lifted high that hits both mind and body with an almost frenzied sense of energy and motivation. You'll feel a rush of euphoria first that fills your mind with a sense of tingly creativity and energy. Soon, this effect will push out any negative or racing thoughts, leaving you slightly unfocused without affecting your energy in the slightest. This is accompanied by a light relaxing body high that keeps your limbs in a state of calm without causing sedation. Mandarin Cookies is perfect for treating those suffering from chronic pain, depression, headaches or migraines, ADD or ADHD, and chronic fatigue.