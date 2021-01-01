About this product

insanely delicious flavors of mango and tropical fruits dance across your tongue with each fresh sweet inhale. The aroma takes a pungent turn, fusing fresh pineapple and mango with dank earth for a truly delicious smell that will leave your mouth watering. If you like the flavor of Mangolicious, you'll love the high! Mangolicious has a bright onset that quickly turns heavy and sleepy in nature as the high builds. You'll feel a light increase in creativity and energy after your first few hits, accented by a hefty case of the giggles. As you fall further and further into happy lifted thought, your entire being will soon drop off into a state of heavy sedation that often ends in a long and peaceful sleep. Mangolicious is often recommended to treat conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, muscle spasms or cramps, and chronic pain.