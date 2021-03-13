Wedding Cake x ChemDog



This weed is not only quite heavy-hitting but also rather smelly, so smoking it may be a better option for more experienced tokers than novices. When facing Medellin, prepare to be overwhelmed by the intense fragrance of dank earthiness and fuel with some minor lemony hints. The taste combines muskiness and earthiness, disclosing it with subtle fruity notes and a slight flowery flavor on the exhale. In this palette of flavors, humulene provides that subtle fruitiness, which resembles the tastes of pears and peaches. The high is euphoric and pretty clear-headed, allowing the consumer to concentrate on necessary things and slightly enhancing creativity. Besides that, many reviewers admit that this weed quickly delivers a happy mood and significantly improves one’s talkativeness, sometimes even inducing giggles. This cannabis ensures a pleasant experience that combines relaxation and uplift, making it a perfect choice for both doing necessary tasks as well as simply hanging out in the company of friends. Due to its effects, the most suitable time to enjoy Medellin is during the daytime or in the early afternoon. This strain can be a good choice for alleviating; anxiety, depression, and slight pain-numbing effects