About this product
Wedding Cake x ChemDog
This weed is not only quite heavy-hitting but also rather smelly, so smoking it may be a better option for more experienced tokers than novices. When facing Medellin, prepare to be overwhelmed by the intense fragrance of dank earthiness and fuel with some minor lemony hints. The taste combines muskiness and earthiness, disclosing it with subtle fruity notes and a slight flowery flavor on the exhale. In this palette of flavors, humulene provides that subtle fruitiness, which resembles the tastes of pears and peaches. The high is euphoric and pretty clear-headed, allowing the consumer to concentrate on necessary things and slightly enhancing creativity. Besides that, many reviewers admit that this weed quickly delivers a happy mood and significantly improves one’s talkativeness, sometimes even inducing giggles. This cannabis ensures a pleasant experience that combines relaxation and uplift, making it a perfect choice for both doing necessary tasks as well as simply hanging out in the company of friends. Due to its effects, the most suitable time to enjoy Medellin is during the daytime or in the early afternoon. This strain can be a good choice for alleviating; anxiety, depression, and slight pain-numbing effects
About this strain
Medellin is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Medellin - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Medellin effects
Reported by real people like you
52 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
5% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
