Lemon Zkittlez X Lemon Tree



Ever tried melon-flavored lemonade? Either way, you're going to fall head over heels for Melonade. It packs a sweet fruity citrus flavor with hints of tasty melons and sour lemon upon exhale. The aroma is earthy and citrusy with a melon overtone that becomes spicy as the nugs are burned. The Melonade high is just as delightful as the flavor, with calming and focused effects that are perfect for getting you moving on your to-do list of both mental and physical tasks. You'll feel focused and euphoric with a lifted sense that provides you with a light mental energy that works well with creative and artistic undertakings. A relaxing body calm accompanies this cerebral state, keeping you totally calm yet energized throughout the duration of the high.

read more