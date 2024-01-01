Melonade Live Resin All In One 1g

by Avitas
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Lemon Zkittlez X Lemon Tree

Ever tried melon-flavored lemonade? Either way, you're going to fall head over heels for Melonade. It packs a sweet fruity citrus flavor with hints of tasty melons and sour lemon upon exhale. The aroma is earthy and citrusy with a melon overtone that becomes spicy as the nugs are burned. The Melonade high is just as delightful as the flavor, with calming and focused effects that are perfect for getting you moving on your to-do list of both mental and physical tasks. You'll feel focused and euphoric with a lifted sense that provides you with a light mental energy that works well with creative and artistic undertakings. A relaxing body calm accompanies this cerebral state, keeping you totally calm yet energized throughout the duration of the high.

About this strain

The award-winning Melonade was created by breeder Midwest Best from Watermelon Zkittlez x Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.

