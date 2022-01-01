About this product
Memory Loss X Purple Punch
This Strain packs a cerebral punch that leaves you unfocused and dazed for hours and hours on end. The high starts with an almost immediate onset that relaxes your brain, leaving you completely out of it and really unable to focus at all. As this effect continues, you'll feel a light influx of energy and creativity as well as a sharp pang of hunger, so be certain to have some snacks on hand.
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
