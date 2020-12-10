About this product
Mendo Breath comes on pretty quickly after your first few hits, filling your mind and body with a happy tingly effect. This tingle quickly turns into a full on buzz, washing over you physically and pulling you down into a heavy couch-locked body high. As you lose your physical form to happy sedation, your mind will lift into a state of hazy euphoria that leaves you unable to focus and pretty sleepy at times. Thanks to these nighttime effects and its high THC level, Mendo Breath is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, inflammation, muscle spasms or cramps, and chronic stress. This bud has a sweet vanilla caramel candy flavor and a fresh earthy aroma to match.
Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.