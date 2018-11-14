OG Kush Breath x Mendo Montage



Mendo Breath comes on pretty quickly after your first few hits, filling your mind and body with a happy tingly effect. This tingle quickly turns into a full on buzz, washing over you physically and pulling you down into a heavy couch-locked body high. As you lose your physical form to happy sedation, your mind will lift into a state of hazy euphoria that leaves you unable to focus and pretty sleepy at times. Thanks to these nighttime effects and its high THC level, Mendo Breath is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, inflammation, muscle spasms or cramps, and chronic stress. This bud has a sweet vanilla caramel candy flavor and a fresh earthy aroma to match.