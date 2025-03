Do-Si-Dos x Mendo Breath F2



Mendo Trips is an indica-dominant strain that comes from a cross of Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath F2. It has a sweet, earthy aroma with hints of mint and vanilla. This strain is known for its powerful body high that can induce relaxation and sedation, making it ideal for treating insomnia and chronic pain. Mendo Trips has dense, frosty buds that are deep green in color with orange hairs and a thick layer of trichomes. Overall, this strain is perfect for users looking for a potent and relaxing experience.

