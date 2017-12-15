The high starts almost immediately with a heavy-hitting onset that leaves you completely sedated and helplessly couch-locked as your mind soars with an uplifted happy cerebral effect. This body buzz spreads throughout the entire body, leaving you immobile and completely pain-free in both mind and body. Your mind will soar to new heights, leaving you meditative and distant with tendencies towards becoming insanely spacey at times. You won't fall asleep with the Middlefork high until the comedown, which will immediately pull you into a deep and peaceful sleep that lasts for hours on end without interruption. This bud has an insanely delicious aroma of sweet pineapple and blueberry with a hint of earthy pine and a taste of sweet pineapple with a hint of fruity berry that intensifies as you smoke.