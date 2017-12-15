About this product
The high starts almost immediately with a heavy-hitting onset that leaves you completely sedated and helplessly couch-locked as your mind soars with an uplifted happy cerebral effect. This body buzz spreads throughout the entire body, leaving you immobile and completely pain-free in both mind and body. Your mind will soar to new heights, leaving you meditative and distant with tendencies towards becoming insanely spacey at times. You won't fall asleep with the Middlefork high until the comedown, which will immediately pull you into a deep and peaceful sleep that lasts for hours on end without interruption. This bud has an insanely delicious aroma of sweet pineapple and blueberry with a hint of earthy pine and a taste of sweet pineapple with a hint of fruity berry that intensifies as you smoke.
About this strain
Middlefork is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain bred from Dutch Treat. Created in Washington state just outside the city of Bellingham, Middlefork has become a local staple for its potent buzz which may assist some consumers with anxiety, pain, spasms, and nausea. Creativity and energy are ushered in by sweet berry and tangy citrus notes inherited from the strain’s Dutch Treat parent.
Middlefork effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
