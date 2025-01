Grease Monkey X Cookies and Cream



This potent bud brings on powerful effects and highly addictive flavor, flawlessly fusing those of its parent strains. With each rich inhale comes flavors of nutty vanilla and sweet skunky diesel. The aroma is just as delicious with an earthy pungency accented by sugary skunky diesel and a touch of vanilla. The Milk Monkey high is a creeper, building up behind the eyes before suddenly taking hold. You'll suddenly feel a slam to the head of euphoric relaxation that lulls you into a mental state of calm and haze. This effect will quickly become sleepy, easing both mind and body into a completely sedated state that's calming and relaxing.

