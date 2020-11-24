Cookies n Cream x Starfighter x Colombian



Named for its super creamy flavor, Miracle Whip is one bud that any indica lover will instantly fall head over heels for. Like its name suggests, Miracle Whip packs a sweet and creamy flavor with hints of sour citrus and punches of flowery woods, too. The aroma is very similar, with a woody overtone that's accented by creamy citrus and fresh earthy flowers. The Miracle Whip high has a happy and lifted overtone that takes you high and keeps you there for hours on end. You'll feel a euphoric boost fill your mind a few minutes after your final exhale, sharpening your senses and filling you with a sense of focus. This focus quickly takes a heady turn, leaving you giggling and laughing at anything and everything around you for no reason at all. This heady high is accompanied by a relaxing physical effect that keeps you anchored and slightly couch-locked at times.