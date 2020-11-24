About this product
Named for its super creamy flavor, Miracle Whip is one bud that any indica lover will instantly fall head over heels for. Like its name suggests, Miracle Whip packs a sweet and creamy flavor with hints of sour citrus and punches of flowery woods, too. The aroma is very similar, with a woody overtone that's accented by creamy citrus and fresh earthy flowers. The Miracle Whip high has a happy and lifted overtone that takes you high and keeps you there for hours on end. You'll feel a euphoric boost fill your mind a few minutes after your final exhale, sharpening your senses and filling you with a sense of focus. This focus quickly takes a heady turn, leaving you giggling and laughing at anything and everything around you for no reason at all. This heady high is accompanied by a relaxing physical effect that keeps you anchored and slightly couch-locked at times.
Miracle Whip, also known as “The Whip” and “Miracle Whip #3,” is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Starfighter and Columbian. The effects of Miracle Whip are more calming than energizing. Consumers tell us this strain makes them feel happy, relaxed, and creative. The flavor of Miracle Whip is creamy and slightly sweet with diesel undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. Miracle Whip is 19% THC and 2% CBG, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. This strain was originally bred by Capulator.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.