Avitas
MK Ultra Cured Resin PAX Pod 500mg
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
It has a pungent flavor that is a blend of skunk and earthy tastes. MK Ultra is an incredibly hard-hitting strain with a strong and strange odor. It is well-known for its hypnotic powers that immediately affect your system. It can help you relax the entire day as it instantly calms your nerves and makes you feel drowsy. MK Ultra is mainly used for treating different kinds of pains and provides relief from mild to chronic pains conveniently. It is also used to treat stress and anxiety as it has a calming effect on strained nerves. MK Ultra can also be employed for curing insomnia, anxiety and a loss of appetite. It stimulates your appetite and makes you feel hungry quickly. The side effects of this strain mainly include having a dry mouth. You can also get dry eyes, dizziness and headaches by using this strain.
MK Ultra effects
Reported by real people like you
573 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
