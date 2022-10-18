About this product
It has a pungent flavor that is a blend of skunk and earthy tastes. MK Ultra is an incredibly hard-hitting strain with a strong and strange odor. It is well-known for its hypnotic powers that immediately affect your system. It can help you relax the entire day as it instantly calms your nerves and makes you feel drowsy. MK Ultra is mainly used for treating different kinds of pains and provides relief from mild to chronic pains conveniently. It is also used to treat stress and anxiety as it has a calming effect on strained nerves. MK Ultra can also be employed for curing insomnia, anxiety and a loss of appetite. It stimulates your appetite and makes you feel hungry quickly. The side effects of this strain mainly include having a dry mouth. You can also get dry eyes, dizziness and headaches by using this strain.
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
