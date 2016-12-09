About this product

If you're looking for a bud that takes you out of this world, you've found it! Narnia packs a heavy punch of creative and imaginative effects that will have you leaving reality and entering a world of pure fantasy and happiness after just a few tokes. The high comes on fast and hard with a slam to the head of upbeat energy. You'll feel motivated and amplified, ready to take on anything that comes your way. This state quickly turns creative, leaving you lost in your own imagination as artistic visions and inspirations dance around you.