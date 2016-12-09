Loading…
Narnia Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Avitas
SativaTHC 22%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

If you're looking for a bud that takes you out of this world, you've found it! Narnia packs a heavy punch of creative and imaginative effects that will have you leaving reality and entering a world of pure fantasy and happiness after just a few tokes. The high comes on fast and hard with a slam to the head of upbeat energy. You'll feel motivated and amplified, ready to take on anything that comes your way. This state quickly turns creative, leaving you lost in your own imagination as artistic visions and inspirations dance around you.

About this strain

Picture of Narnia
Narnia

Narnia, a strain developed by Advanced Growing Technologies, is the stimulating sativa-dominant cross of Jack Herer and Trainwreck. It has an incredibly fast onset, imbuing consumers with an amplified sense of their imaginations while promoting upbeat physical activity. This long-lasting strain has massive trichome production and a terpene profile rich with citrus tang, spice, and a touch of sweetness. Enjoy Narnia to enhance mood, encourage creativity, and nullify lethargy.

Narnia effects

Reported by real people like you
74 people told us about effects:
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
63% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
