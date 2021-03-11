Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Nigerian Silver Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Avitas
HybridTHC 21%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Nigerian Silver, also called "Nigerian Haze," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Nigerian with Haze. This strain produces quick-hitting effects that are energizing and leave the consumer feeling buzzy and without focus. Medical marijuana patients choose Nigerian Silver to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress.

About this strain

Picture of Nigerian Silver
Nigerian Silver

Nigerian Silver, also called "Nigerian Haze," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Nigerian with Haze. This strain produces quick-hitting effects that are energizing and leave the consumer feeling buzzy and without focus. Nigerian Silver is ideal for daytime use and pairs well with activities like hiking or dancing to your favorite song. This strain features an aromatic flavor profile of berries with diesel undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Nigerian Silver to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. According to growers, this strain flowers into tall and skinny buds with bright green foliage and fuzzy amber hairs. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Nigerian Silver, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Nigerian Silver effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Focused
20% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Avitas
Avitas
Shop products
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.