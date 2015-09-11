Loading…
Logo for the brand Avitas

Avitas

Northern Lights #5 x Haze Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC CBD

NL5 Haze Mist effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
60% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
60% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!