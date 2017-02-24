About this product
Northern Wreck Live Resin All In One 1g
by Avitas
IndicaTHC 28%CBD —
About this strain
Northern Wreck is an indica-dominant strain that combines the dizzying strength of Northern Lights with the complex cerebral sensations of Trainwreck. Get to a comfortable place, because Northern Wreck will leave you melting under the force of its euphoria. With its heavy yields and fast flowering cycle, Northern Wreck is a blessing to commercial growers looking to harvest a lot of product quickly.
