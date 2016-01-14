About this product
Oregon Pineapple Live Resin All In One 1g
About this product
About this strain
Oregon Pineapple is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Master Kush and Pineapple. Oregon Pineapple is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Oregon Pineapple effects include feeling happy, giggly, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Oregon Pineapple when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and stress. Bred by Chalice Farms, Oregon Pineapple features flavors like pineapple, tropical, and sage. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Oregon Pineapple typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Oregon Pineapple, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.