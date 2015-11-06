About this product
Northern Lights X Trainwreck
If you're looking for a euphoric and dreamy high that will knock you flat on your back, this is it. It hits you with a creeping effect that builds in the back of your mind before completely washing over you with a hazy happiness that leaves you introspective and easily distracted. You'll fade in and out of focusing on the little details of things and losing yourself to random thoughts. As your mind falls into deep dreaminess, your body will slowly become more and more relaxed, lulling you down into a slightly sedated and sleepy state. Northern Wreck is said to be the perfect bud for treating experienced users suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, depression, appetite loss, and nausea. This bud has a sweet piney flavor with hints of delicious spices and earth. The aroma is just as intoxicating, although slightly pungent, with a woody overtone that's both earthy and fragrant.
About this strain
Northern Wreck is an indica-dominant strain that combines the dizzying strength of Northern Lights with the complex cerebral sensations of Trainwreck. Get to a comfortable place, because Northern Wreck will leave you melting under the force of its euphoria. With its heavy yields and fast flowering cycle, Northern Wreck is a blessing to commercial growers looking to harvest a lot of product quickly.
Northern Wreck effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
