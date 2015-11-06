Northern Lights X Trainwreck



If you're looking for a euphoric and dreamy high that will knock you flat on your back, this is it. It hits you with a creeping effect that builds in the back of your mind before completely washing over you with a hazy happiness that leaves you introspective and easily distracted. You'll fade in and out of focusing on the little details of things and losing yourself to random thoughts. As your mind falls into deep dreaminess, your body will slowly become more and more relaxed, lulling you down into a slightly sedated and sleepy state. Northern Wreck is said to be the perfect bud for treating experienced users suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, depression, appetite loss, and nausea. This bud has a sweet piney flavor with hints of delicious spices and earth. The aroma is just as intoxicating, although slightly pungent, with a woody overtone that's both earthy and fragrant.