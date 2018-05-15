About this product
Smells pungent and sweet with a hint of pine, but is quite exquisite at the same time. As for the taste, it is indescribable. It is earthly and has a light kush taste, but is a bit more rare and airy. Its high easily lasts for more than two hours and is top notch. Even though you will feel a mellow impact, you will not have to worry about experiencing paranoia that is usually the case with other similar strains. It is safe to say it is transcendental as you will be bursting with new ideas.
This unique indica-dominant strain appropriately channels the President’s famous message of "Change" as it invigorates and inspires. A cross between Afghani and OG Kush, Obama Kush offers cerebral stimulation and a euphoric rush. This strain is recommended for consumers looking for powerful physical effects as well as an intense cerebral lift. The flowers are frosty with a purple hue and reddish hairs, giving off a light aroma.
Obama Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
522 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
